More than 11,000 CT residents could be owed money for 2021 tax returns

Around 11,700 Connecticut residents have not claimed their 2021 tax refunds and could be owed money, according to the IRS.

A total of $11 million is potentially unclaimed in Connecticut. The IRS said that more than 1.1 million people in the United States have unclaimed tax refunds from the 2021 tax year.

More than $1 billion in refunds have remained unclaimed for 2021 for those who did not file their 1040 form.

Low income and moderate-income workers may be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit, or EITC, if they have unclaimed tax refunds from 2021.

In 2021, the EITC was worth around $6,728, depending on the income of the person.

The EITC helps individuals and families whose incomes are below certain thresholds. The IRS said the thresholds for 2021 were:

$51,464 ($57,414 if married filing jointly) for those with three or more qualifying children

$47,915 ($53,865 if married filing jointly) for people with two qualifying children

$42,158 ($48,108 if married filing jointly) for those with one qualifying child, and

$21,430 ($27,380 if married filing jointly) for people without qualifying children

The IRS said your 2021 tax refund could be withheld if you haven't filed tax returns in 2022 or 2023. Any money owed to the IRS will also be deducted.

If the taxes remain unclaimed by April 15, then the money, by law, will be property of the U.S. Treasury.