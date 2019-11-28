More Than 11K Runners Participate in This Year’s Manchester Road Race

By Isa Gutierrez

manchester road race pic updated 2 112819
NBC Connecticut

One of Connecticut’s longest running Thanksgiving traditions is the Manchester Road Race and this year, more than 11,000 runners laced up their sneakers for its 83rd year.

Laces were tied, costumes came out and thousands lined up at the start line on Main Street to kick off the 83rd annual Manchester Road Race.

“I’m feeling wonderful to be here. It’s amazing. Great way to start thanksgiving," said Michael Lassow, of Mansfield.

From amateur runners to the most elite, this Thanksgiving day tradition brings out Connecticut’s most spirited crowd.

Marc Kitz from West Hartford has been running the race for over 30 years.

“This is part of my holiday every year,” he said.

For the Mellos from Burlington, it’s a family affair.

“I’m here with my mom, my dad and my brother and then his girlfriend’s family," said Sydney Mello.

“I’m away at college most of the year so just being able to be with them on Thanksgiving is really special,” she added.

After the race, everyone gets to head back home for some hard-earned turkey.

“I’m gonna be so hungry after. I just can’t wait to shove my face face full of turkey,” Mello said.

The Annual Manchester Road Race is all for a good cause. The proceeds go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and a variety of local charities and activities.

