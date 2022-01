There are thousands of power outages as a powerful storm moves through Connecticut, bringing snow, sleet, and strong winds to different parts of the state. Southeastern Connecticut, which saw gusts above 50 miles per hour overnight.

United Illuminating was reporting 10,087 power outages as of 6:40 a.m., but the number was 2,743 just after 7 a.m.

Eversource was reporting more than 8,214 outages as of 7 a.m.

The storm is expected to begin to move out sometime around 8 a.m.