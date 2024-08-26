More than 30 gunshots fired during neighbor dispute in Granby: police

Police said more than 30 gunshots were fired during a neighbor dispute in Granby on Sunday night and they have arrested a man.
Officers responded to Morningside Drive around 7:30 p.m. and charged a Granby man with threatening in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a firearm under the influence and breach of peace.
Police said they are investigating.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.