More than 30 gunshots fired during neighbor dispute in Granby: police

Police said more than 30 gunshots were fired during a neighbor dispute in Granby on Sunday night and they have arrested a man.

Officers responded to Morningside Drive around 7:30 p.m. and charged a Granby man with threatening in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a firearm under the influence and breach of peace.

Police said they are investigating.

