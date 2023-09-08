More than 30 gunshots fired in Bridgeport, man in critical condition

A 56-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Bridgeport Thursday night and police said they found 30 rounds had been fired while investigating the shooting.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Park Avenue around 11:45 p.m. when the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted police that several gunshots had been fired and they found a 56-year-old Bridgeport man with a gunshot wound.

He was brought to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

Police found crime scenes on Washington Terrace and in the 1200 block of Park Avenue and said evidence was located.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The detective bureau is investigating, and the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help from the public in solving this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Todd Toth at 203-581-5244 or the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.