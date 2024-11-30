Connecticut

More than 300 crashes during first 3 days of Thanksgiving holiday: state police

By Bryan Mercer

Connecticut State Police
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut state police have released data showing their responses to traffic incidents from Wednesday morning through Saturday morning.

Troopers say there have been 3,845 calls for service from Nov. 27 through early on the 30th, resulting in a total of 845 traffic stops.

Here are additional statistics provided by state police for their activities from 12 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Saturday:

  • Traffic services: 257
  • DUI: 22
  • Motor vehicle crashes: 339
  • Crashes with injuries: 19
  • Crashes with serious injuries: 1
  • Crashes with fatal injuries: 1
