More Than 40 Vehicles Broken Into in Meriden

A day after more than 100 vehicles in Newington were broken into, police are investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins in Meriden.

Meriden police said more than 40 vehicles in the city were broken into overnight. Locations with a large number of vehicles were targeted and many of the vehicles’ windows were smashed and items were stolen from them.

Because of the vehicle break-ins in Newington, Meriden police anticipated that it could happen there and deployed resources to larger complexes and businesses.

More than 100 vehicles were broken into overnight at a condo complex in Newington.

As officers were checking the Charles Street area, they saw possible suspects and police tried to apprehend two people, but they fled in a light blue SUV and got on Interstate 691 and Interstate 91 North, police said.

Because of excessive speed, police ended the chase.

Anyone with information is asked to call Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6345 and police are asking anyone with security camera footage to contact police.

They are also asking residents to lock their vehicles and avoid keeping any valuables within the vehicle.-