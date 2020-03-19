unemployment

More Than 40,000 in CT Filed for Unemployment Since Last Week

As many companies close their doors or limit their services due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the state Department of Labor has received thousands of unemployment claims.

Since Friday evening, more than 40,000 claims have come it, with more the number growing each day.

To put that into perspective, the state Department of Labor typically receives 2,500 claims on an average week. 

Following is the breakdown of the new claims:

  • Friday: 2,000
  • Saturday and Sunday: 8,000
  • Monday: 10,000
  • Tuesday:   10,000 Tuesday
To respond to the claims, the Department will continue to shift resources to devote more staff to processing new claims.

The state Department of Labor said it's seeing a surge in unemployment applications.

They said Gov. Ned Lamont has authorized the use of overtime for that reason.

If you're have been laid off or are worried you're going to be laid off, or you are a small business feeling the strain of the virus, here is some basic advice from officials, legal experts and budgeting officials.

What to Do If You’re Laid Off Due to Coronavirus Closures

