More Than 50 National Guard Members Return Home to Connecticut for the Holidays

Dozens of members walked off the plane into the arms of their loved ones waiting on the tarmac.

By Michael Fuller

It was an emotional and exciting day Tuesday in East Granby as National Guardsmen returned for deployment just in time for the holidays.

"There is no feeling like it you have to experience it understand but it’s probably one of the best feelings ever" says National Guard member Lauren Wilkos.

After a three-month deployment in the Horn of Africa, members of the 103rd Airlift Wing returned to Bradley Air National Guard Base.

For some like Wilkos and her boyfriend AJ Lanti, it was a romantic reunion.

"It’s been too long -- that’s all I gotta say. We’re just happy to have her back on soil. She’s done the same for me before," Lanti said.

For Lt. Col. Neal Byrne described the feeling of coming home to his family.

"I’m so proud of them for everything they did while I was gone and to see them right now warms my heart," Byrne said.

Master Sgt. Greg Edgerly admits walking off the plane was a bit of a weather shock.

"Other than the weather it’s great to be home," he said.

Edgerly was met by his wife, mother, and twin brother.

"We’ve been together for 59 years we celebrated a birthday apart but it’s good to have him home safe and home for the holidays," Doug Edgerly said.

More than 150 Guardsmen in total will make their way back to Connecticut throughout the next week.

