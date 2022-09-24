More Than 50 Paraeducator Positions Are Open in New Britain School District

We all know there are needs in the education field these days. There are needs for teachers, and bus drivers but there’s one more position that you may not have thought of, and those positions are that of paraeducators.

New Britain High School played host to a recruitment fair Saturday where the district interviewed candidates on the spot.

"There is an immediate need to fill these positions," said Dr. Nicole Sanders, Director of Talent & Equity for New Britain Schools, "Paraeducator is a part of the heartbeat of what happens in the classroom. They are a major support to the teachers but also our most vulnerable students whether it’s a one-on-one capacity in our smaller classroom settings or our specialized programs."

But there's more to the job than just one position, Dr. Sanders explains it's a two-prong process.

"The goal here for us is not only to find individuals to work in those capacities but also supporting them also in our pathways to become an educator," Sanders said.

The district is looking to fill more than 50 positions.

Hellen Borja graduated from New Britain High School less than five years ago. Majoring in psychology, she says her goal is returning.

"I graduated from New Britain High School in 2018. I just want to give back to my community, because I’m majoring in psychology I’m really interested in doing that one-on-one work and of course, compassion will fall into that as well," Borja said.