More Than 5,200 Cases of Coronavirus, 165 Deaths Reported in Conn.

More than 5,200 cases of coronavirus are reported in Connecticut and over 160 people have died.

Connecticut has seen an increase of 362 coronavirus cases since Friday and an additional 33 deaths, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

The new cases bring the total for Connecticut to 5,276 and 165 deaths.

There are currently 1,033 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 22,029 people have been tested for the virus, Lamont said.

The increases come just days after Gov. Lamont warned that April would be a "horrible month" for coronavirus cases in Connecticut.

Here is a breakdown of the cases by county:

Fairfield County: 2,824 with 86 deaths

Hartford County: 726 with 26 deaths

Litchfield County: 182 with 5 deaths

Middlesex County: 100 with 4 deaths

New Haven County: 1,024 with 29 deaths

New London County: 57 with 3 deaths

Tolland County: 91 with 10 deaths

Windham County: 31 with 1 death

Pending address validation: 241 with 1 death

U.S. Surgeon General Braces Americans For "Saddest Week"

The U.S. surgeon general offered some of the starkest warnings yet on Sunday as he braced Americans for the worsening fallout from the new coronavirus, warning “this is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly."

He also said coronavirus is "going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized."

Adams added, “it’s going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that."

When Will Coronavirus Peak in Connecticut?

During a briefing on Friday afternoon, Lamont detailed some modelling that showed when health officials believe the peak of the new coronavirus infections will occur in different parts of the state.

The peak in Fairfield County will come first, most likely in the next 2 to 3 weeks, Lamont said. That will be followed by New Haven County in early to mid-May, and Hartford County in mid-to-late May.

The eastern counties of Connecticut should have a much flatter curve, according to the state's modelling data.

With the peak times for much of the state still a month or more away, the state would likely keep social distancing guidelines in place for several months, Connecticut's Chief Operating Officer, Josh Geballe said.