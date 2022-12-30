More Than a Dozen Hikes Planned Across CT on Jan. 1

The new year is going to start with a sunny, mild day, which will be perfect for taking one of several First Day hikes across the state.

Connecticut residents are encouraged to get outside to walk and hike and enjoy nature on Jan. 1 as the state takes part in celebrating America’s State Parks First Day Hikes.

“Starting off the new year with a hike is one of my favorite activities to do with my family,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said in a statement. “With all 50 states offering First Day Hikes in state parks this year, I’m excited that our state parks and forests will have so many hiking options available to connect people with our natural environment and each other.”

The state Department of Energy & Environmental Protection State Parks and Forests have partnered with various Friends of Connecticut State Parks groups to offer in-person and self-guided hikes and programs.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

DEEP said there are 14 across the state that average one to two miles while some hikes might be longer.

Those who are hiking can choose outings that fit their comfort levels, including gentle, flat terrain, trail loops, rigorous hill climbs, walks along water, trails that wind through forests, or that feature potential wildlife encounters.

See the DEEP Calendar of Events to find a First Day Hike of interest and for updates and additions as offerings may change.

Scheduled First Day Hikes

Sky’s the Limit Hiking Challenge Event: Sessions Woods – Burlington

Gillette Castle – East Haddam

Scantic River State Park – Broad Brook

Osbornedale State Park – Derby

Fort Griswold Battlefield State Park – New London

West Rock Ridge State Park – Hamden

Chatfield Hollow State Park – Haddam

Putnam Memorial State Park – Redding

Auerfarm State Park – Bloomfield

Peoples State Forest – Barkhamsted

Sessions Woods Wildlife Management Area, Burlington

Pachaug State Forest – Voluntown

Mansfield Hollow State Park – Mansfield

Machimoodus State Park – East Haddam

DEEP said First Day Hikes originated more than 25 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts.