More Than a Dozen Protests for George Floyd to be Held in Conn. Today

More than a dozen demonstrations and protests are being held in multiple Connecticut cities and towns on Sunday to protest racial injustice after the death of George Floyd.

The demonstrations come days after a memorial service for Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer in Minneapolis pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he pleaded for air and stopped moving.

Caravan 4 Justice Through 6 Conn. Towns, Cities

Senator Marilyn Moore (D - Bridgeport) and Caravan 4 Justice are holding a demonstration on Sunday.

"The event is for women of Connecticut to peacefully demonstrate against the systematic abuse of police power perpetrated against the black community," according to a release for the event.

The demonstration begins at 10 a.m. and will convene through six locations throughout the state including Stamford, Norwalk, Bridgeport, New Haven, Meriden, and Hartford. It will end with a presentation at the State Capitol at noon.

Windsor

The Town of Windsor is holding a vigil in memory of George Floyd and other black lives and people of color.

"We will gather as a community while practicing social distancing to acknowledge the pain and remember the many lives lost to racism, intolerance, police brutality and other forms of violence," event organizers said.

Public officials, community leaders, clergy and citizens are expected to speak at the event.

It begins at 1 pm. on the Windsor Town Green.

Hamden

A protest is being held in Hamden on Sunday.

Demonstrators are standing in solidarity with cities protesting the police murder of George Floyd, event officials said.

The protest will begin at 1 p.m. at the police station. Participants are encouraged to wear masks.

Glastonbury

A peaceful march is being held in Glastonbury.

The March for Justice will take place between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Attendees will march from Welles to Main Street then to Town Hall then back again, event organizers said.

Welles from River Front Park to Main Street and Main Street between Welles and Hubbard will be closed to vehicles during the march.

Glastonbury police said there will be traffic officers along the route to assist.

Manchester

A march is being held in Manchester.

The march is expected to begin at 12 p.m. and will begin at Charter Oak Park. The march is expected to end at the Manchester Police Department.

East Granby

There will be a Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest in East Granby.

Participants are urged to park at the East Granby Senior Center and will be escorted by police to the protest, where there will be speeches.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

East Hartford

A march for justice is being held in East Hartford.

The march entitled "Peaceful March for #GeorgeFloyd" will start at Krauzers East Hartford and will to the Founders Bridge.

It is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. and participants are urged to wear masks and bring hand sanitizer.

Groton

A peaceful protest is being held in Groton.

"We are continuously choosing to demand justice for all BLACK lives unjustly murdered by police and white supremacy and more. Please come out and show your support as we march and stand in solidarity with one another," event organizers posted on Facebook.

The protest will begin at Poquonnock Plains Park and will go to the Municipal Building and back. It is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

Weston

A protest is scheduled to take place in Weston at the Weston Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Old Saybrook

A peaceful protest is being held in Old Saybrook.

Join us for a PEACEFUL protest / march in Old Saybrook in solidarity with all of the victims of police brutality," event organizers posted on Facebook.

Participants said they will be "holding up signs and marching to show that racism and police brutality have no place here!"

Everyone is urged to wear a mask. The event is scheduled to take place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.