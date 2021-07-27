More Victims Come Forward After Arrest of Furniture Store Owner: Police

Two more women have accused the owner of a Bridgeport furniture store of sexual assault.

On Monday, Hennawi Salem was taken into custody by members of the Special Victims Unit on a recent arrest warrant for third and fourth-degree sexual assault and two counts of disorderly conduct, Bridgeport Police said in a press release.

Two female victims accused Salem of luring them on separate occasions to the basement of his furniture store, Salem Furniture, asking them to test out a mattress. Both of the victims claimed Salem then sexually assaulted them.

Both victims explained that they decided to step forward after seeing Salem’s previous arrests on the news, realizing they had similar experiences.

Bond was set at $100,000.

Salem was previously accused of similar assaults by four other female victims and was charged with third-degree and fourth-degree sexual assault, second-degree unlawful restraint and risk of injury to a child.