Morning crash leads to a full day of traffic woes in Manchester

Due to a car crash on Thursday morning, the town of Manchester says a busy intersection is now without its traffic signal.

Just before 5:00 a.m., Connecticut's Department of Transportation issued an alert that a crash had occurred on I-84 in the Manchester area.

The DOT alert said the exit 62 offramp was closed as a result of the crash.

Another traffic notice indicated that a dump truck had gotten stuck on traffic light wires.

Later on Thursday, the town of Manchester posted that the intersection where the exit ramp meets Pleasant Valley Road is without its traffic lights.

The town says the signals had to be removed as a result of the crash.

The intersection is currently operating under all-way stop control, significantly slowing down the normal flow of traffic in the area.

Manchester officials caution all drivers to proceed through the area with extra caution today, especially during peak traffic hours.