FBI joins hunt for answers behind nightly drone sightings in New Jersey

For the past few weeks, residents in one New Jersey county have been hearing the sounds of unwanted eyes in the skies.

The mystery behind who is sending up drones each night in the skies of Morris County has attracted more than the attention of its residents -- now the FBI is investigating. Neighbors say the drones have been appearing more frequently and many are eager to know exactly where they're coming from.

Those who have witnessed the prying eyes in the sky say the drones keep popping up in the late nights hours. Mike Walsh first spotted them in mid-November -- he now sees them all the time.

"We've been seeing them every night, except Thanksgiving. I guess they took the night off," Walsh said Monday.

He said he first heard what sounded like a helicopter from inside his home. By the time he stepped outside, he knew it was something else. He contacted police, but so far, he has not gotten many answers.

"I'd really like to see one land and report it, but they're up for a long time. I don't know where they're taking off from, where they're landing," Walsh added.

The sightings have exploded on social media, some casting doubt, others shared concern.

"People think they were UFOs or being spied on," Erica Campbell said.

"I really haven't heard much other than they were flying over Dover," said Alexis Calle. "What were they looking for?"

Days ago, local police agencies issued a joint statement along with county prosecutors:

"There is no known threat to public safety. This joint statement is being issued in response to rumors about the drone activity spreading on social media. We encourage the public to be mindful that what they read online may not be accurate."

By Monday, news came out that the FBI was looking into the drones as well.

"It was flying right over this church, continued past the train station. It had three blinking lights," Christian Velasquez recalled.

"It's weird. There's multiple being spotted at the same time all around Morris County. It's definitely concerning," he said.

Police say they are continuing to monitor the situation. The FBI's Newark office, New Jersey State Police and the state's Office of Homeland Security urge anyone who spots the drones or has any relevant information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online.