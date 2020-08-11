Mosquito in Connecticut Tests Positive For EEE For First Time This Season

A mosquito trapped in Connecticut has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis for the first time this season.

The mosquito was trapped at Stonington High School on August 3, according to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) can be transmitted to humans through mosquito bites. It is a disease that can cause neurological disease and an infection of the brain, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. It can be fatal.

There were also seven mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus in the latest round of testing. That brings the number to 28 so far this season.