Mosquito sample in Wethersfield tests positive for JC Virus

A mosquito sample in Wethersfield has yielded a positive result for the Jamestown Canyon (JC) Virus, according to local health officials.

The most common symptoms associated with the virus are fever, headache, and fatigue.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that the JC virus, which is spread to people through infected mosquitoes, can cause severe disease, such as encephalitis, which is the inflammation of the brain.

Right now, there aren't any vaccines available.

The virus is common in the upper Midwest region of the country and cases are usually reported between late Spring and mid-Fall.

Local health officials suggest using mosquito repellent, wearing long sleeves, socks, and pants, dumping out containers at your home that continually hold water, and to avoid areas where mosquitoes are active from one hour before sunset to one hour after sunrise.

Additional information on the virus and ways to protect yourself can be found here.