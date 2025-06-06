Mosquito testing underway to monitor dangerous diseases around Connecticut

If you've noticed more buzzing or more mosquitos biting you, you aren’t crazy.

A wet spring so far has left mosquitos thriving around Connecticut.

“It’s part of being in the woods, is dealing with bugs, it's part of the bug thing,” John Poulton said.

He and Taylor Poulton were gearing up for a little Friday morning fishing. They were prepared to take on pests.

“I would say, it depends on where you are, if you’re close to the water, you are going to see them all the time,” Taylor said, referencing the mosquitos they're expecting to see.

They said it's juts a part of being out in the woods.

“You keep that in mind, it’s gonna be a ton of mosquitos out here,” John said.

May 2025 was the third wettest May on record for Hartford, so experts say the mosquito population is booming. They thrive when there are stagnant puddles or water for them to call home.

“This is exactly why I have this shirt on is for the bugs, and I have my repellent that as well if you’re going in the woods,” John said.

At the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven, testing on mosquitos has already begun.

“Mosquitos are individually counted, identified for species level and then tested for virus infection,” Philip Armstrong, chief scientist in the Department of Entomology with CAES, said.

They are trapped and transported from all over Connecticut. The lab will go through somewhere between 200,000 and 400,000 mosquitos in a season.

They are on the lookout for the presence of EEE or West Nile Virus, among other illnesses.

“This really gives us advanced warning of human risk,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said by locating the presence of the illnesses, it allows warning for residents in areas the mosquitos are from.

“A big part of our efforts are to increase public awareness of risks,” Armstrong said.

Prevention includes long sleeves or long pants, and bug spray to deter them.

The station updates their findings daily, and they say the work will continue to keep people safe all summer long.

“Until the mosquitoes are gone, we will keep trapping and testing,” Armstrong said.