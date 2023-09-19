Mosquito-transmitted viruses are on the rise in Connecticut

Health districts around the state are continuing to monitor a rise in mosquito-transmitted illnesses. The state has now found West Nile virus in 43 municipalities and EEE has been detected in nine.

According to the state, it’s been a very active season. All year long, they’ve been picking up significant number of mosquitoes in their traps. So far, the state has tested over 313,000 mosquitoes - a large population that has been aided by the weather.

“The warm temperatures and the high humidity are perfect conditions for the adult mosquitoes that go on and bite us,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, director of Connecticut’s Mosquito Monitoring Program.

Those bites have the potential to transmit viruses. So far this year, 162 mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile and 19 with EEE. Recent rain may be contributing to increased activity.

“They lay their eggs in these pools of water, and they develop within about two weeks,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said West Nile is detected every year and is normally concentrated in urban and suburban areas. This year, though, it is more widespread.

EEE has now been found in nine communities. Although just 19 mosquitoes have tested positive for it, that number is nearly double from a week ago.

“EEE virus is the wild card. It’s very unpredictable,” Armstrong said. “We may not detect it.”

The state said it is seeing EEE mainly in eastern and northeastern part of the state - towns where multiple infected mosquitoes have been detected include Hampton, Voluntown, Killingly and Tolland.

“I hate [mosquitoes],” Tolland resident Janet Kozak said. “I don’t think they need to be on the Earth.”

According to the CDC, EEE is rarely transmitted to humans. On average, there are 11 human cases a year in the U.S.

In 2019, however, there were four human cases in Connecticut. Armstrong said he does not expect EEE to spread like it did then. He said the virus has been detected much later this year and soon, mosquito numbers will decline.

“What we are waiting for is that first hard frost,” he said. “That will signal the end of the mosquito season and that can’t happen soon enough.”