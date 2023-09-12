Mosquitoes in 6 Connecticut towns test positive for EEE

Mosquitoes infected with eastern equine encephalitis have now been found in six Connecticut towns.

The Connecticut Agriculture Experiment Station (CAES) testing program trapped mosquitoes with EEE last week in the following towns:

Hampton

Killingly

Tolland

Voluntown

Woodstock

EEE had already been detected in a mosquito in Thompson at the end of August, according to the CAES.

Humans can contract EEE through a bite by an infected mosquito. Human cases are rare, but can be very serious. Approximately 40% of people who become infected die from complications of the virus.

Symptoms can include fever with chills, body aches, and joint pain. In more serious cases, patients can develop meningitis or encephalitis (infection of the brain).

To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes, the CAES says residents should: