Mosquitoes in 6 Connecticut towns test positive for EEE

Mosquitoes infected with eastern equine encephalitis have now been found in six Connecticut towns.
The Connecticut Agriculture Experiment Station (CAES) testing program trapped mosquitoes with EEE last week in the following towns:
- Hampton
- Killingly
- Tolland
- Voluntown
- Woodstock
EEE had already been detected in a mosquito in Thompson at the end of August, according to the CAES.
Humans can contract EEE through a bite by an infected mosquito. Human cases are rare, but can be very serious. Approximately 40% of people who become infected die from complications of the virus.
Symptoms can include fever with chills, body aches, and joint pain. In more serious cases, patients can develop meningitis or encephalitis (infection of the brain).
To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes, the CAES says residents should:
- Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Consider the use of mosquito repellents containing an EPA-registered active ingredient, including DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-methane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone when it is necessary to be outdoors.
- Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active. Clothing should be light-colored and loose-fitting and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.
- Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.
- Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect infants when outdoors.