Most Public Transportation Services Suspended Because of Hurricane Henri

The majority of Connecticut's public transportation including transit bus, train, and ferry services will be suspended starting Sunday because of Hurricane Henri, according to the state Department of Transportation.

DOT officials said services will be suspended after the last trips of the night Saturday due to heavy rains and high winds.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials emphasized that Connecticut is sensitive to rainfall, which will cause numerous flooding issues where roads will become impassable, streams and creeks will overflow their banks, and rivers can rise and crest early next week.

Coastal flooding is also expected. Because the ground is already saturated, trees could uproot easier than normal, DOT officials said. Scattered tree damage and power outages are likely.

According to Eversource, between 50% and 69% of its customers in the state could lose power, and restoration efforts could last between eight and 21 days.

“The safety of Connecticut residents is our top priority,” said DOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti. “We urge all travelers to avoid standing water on roads and highways where vehicles may stall. And with soaked grounds, there may be numerous downed trees. The suspension of most of our public transit services is about CTDOT working with our partners in public transportation and ensuring the safety of all, whether on public transportation or on our highways.”

All passenger rail services in the state have been suspended Sunday. Those rail lines are New Haven Line, New Canaan Line, Danbury Line, Waterbury Line, Hartford Line, and Shore Line East.

The following bus services are suspended Sunday:

All CTtransit services which operate in Hartford, New Haven, Stamford, Waterbury, New Britain, Bristol, Meriden, Wallingford, and surrounding communities.

All CTfastrak services which provide direct service to and from Waterbury, Cheshire, Southington, Bristol, Plainville, New Britain, Newington, West Hartford, Hartford, and Manchester.

All CTtransit express services statewide.

Local transit district and paratransit services may also be affected. Customers should check the website of their service provider for up-to-date information.

Both of Connecticut's seasonal ferries were suspended due to expected river flooding. These ferries are the Rocky Hill - Glastonbury Gerry and the Chester - Hadlyme Ferry which cross the Connecticut River.

The DOT said they'll evaluate Connecticut Rover levels for possible bridge closures dates. If that happens, all vehicular traffic will be detoured and there will be no bridge openings for marine traffic.