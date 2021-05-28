Connecticut beaches

Most State Swimming Areas Open on Memorial Day

As we welcome the unofficial start of summer, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is sending out a reminder that Connecticut’s swimming areas are not officially open until Memorial Day. These are the swimming areas that will be open on Memorial Day and which will not.

STATE PARKS OPEN ON MEMORIAL DAY:

  • Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison
  • Rocky Neck State Park, Niantic
  • Sherwood Island State Park, Westport
  • Silver Sands State Park, Milford

LAKES, PONDS CLOSED ON MEMORIAL DAY

  • Mashamoquet Brook State Park, Pomfret – Closed due to maintenance

LAKES, PONDS OPEN ON MEMORIAL DAY

  • Black Rock State Park, Watertown 
  • Burr Pond State Park, Torrington
  • Chatfield Hollow State Park, Killingworth
  • Cockaponset State Forest (Pattaconk), Chester
  • Day Pond State Park, Colchester
  • Gardner Lake State Park, Salem
  • Gay City State Park, Hebron
  • Hopeville Pond State Park, Griswold
  • Indian Well State Park, Shelton
  • Lake Waramaug State Park, Kent
  • Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield
  • Pachaug State Forest (Green Falls Pond), Voluntown
  • Quaddick State Park, Thompson
  • Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield
  • Stratton Brook State Park, Simsbury
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middlefield
  • Wharton Brook State Park, Wallingford   

Connecticut beaches
