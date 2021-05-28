Most State Swimming Areas Open on Memorial Day

As we welcome the unofficial start of summer, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is sending out a reminder that Connecticut’s swimming areas are not officially open until Memorial Day. These are the swimming areas that will be open on Memorial Day and which will not.

STATE PARKS OPEN ON MEMORIAL DAY:

Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison

Rocky Neck State Park, Niantic

Sherwood Island State Park, Westport

Silver Sands State Park, Milford

LAKES, PONDS CLOSED ON MEMORIAL DAY

Mashamoquet Brook State Park, Pomfret – Closed due to maintenance

LAKES, PONDS OPEN ON MEMORIAL DAY