Mostly cloudy day on tap for Monday

Happy Monday! We have a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 50s on tap for the first day of the new workweek.

The morning sun will change to clouds. Highs will be in the 50s.

Spotty drizzle is possible around dinner time.

Scattered showers are likely Monday night into early Tuesday.

The early showers on Tuesday will give way to increased sun.

It will be very mild on Election Day with highs between 60 and 66.

Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Showers are likely on Thursday.

