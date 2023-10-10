weather forecast

Mostly sunny day with pop up showers possible this afternoon

Happy Tuesday. The day will be mostly sunny and there are multiple chances for isolated showers during the day.

Isolated showers are possible in the morning.

After that, the skies will become mostly sunny. Highs will be near 64.

Puffy clouds will fill in and a few pop up showers are possible in the afternoonn.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday look dry with highs in the 60s.

There are chances for rain this upcoming weekend.

