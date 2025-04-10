Mother and daughter killed in Norwich fire: school official

A student in Norwich Public Schools and her mother have died in a fire, according to the superintendent of schools.

Superintendent Susan Lessard notified the school community on Friday morning.

“It is with profound sorrow that I share heartbreaking news affecting our school community. A devastating house fire recently took the lives of one of our students and her mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and loved ones during this unimaginable time,” she said in a letter to families in the school district.

The school department said they are following its crisis response protocol to provide help to students and staff.

Lessard said support services are being made available.

“Please keep this family in your hearts and prayers. We will share additional information and any opportunities to support the family as they become available,” the letter goes on to say.

The Norwich Fire Department said the victims were not found during the initial search and they were later found dead.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries while fighting the fire.

The Norwich Fire Department said firefighters from their department, the East Great Plain Fire Department and the Yantic Fire Department responded to Otis Street and working fire was declared after Norwich Police arrived, which brought in the Mohegan Tribal Fire Department FAST.

They said a malfunction occurred for alerting the Norwich Fire Department of an emergency, which delayed their response.

They said Ladder 5 from the East Great Plain Fire Department arrived first at 1:08 a.m. and reported fire on the second floor.

Norwich Battalion 1 arrived at 1:09 a.m. and was advised that there were possibly two people unaccounted for on the second floor, according to the Norwich Fire Department.

They said Ladder 5 began search and rescue operations and backup was provided by a hose line from Norwich Fire Department Squad A as well as Truck 1 for an additional search and rescue team.

Fire conditions in the back of the building continued to deteriorate, requiring additional hose lines to be placed into service on the second floor as well as all remaining floors.

Fire officials said they could not find the two victims during the initial attempts and they were later confirmed deceased.

The fire department has not released their names and ages because family is being notified.

Fire officials said all firefighters were removed from the building because conditions deteriorated and they fought the fire from the outside.

The Red Cross is assisting six people who are displaced.

The Norwich fire marshals are investigating in cooperation with the State Police because of the deaths.