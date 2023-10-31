Mother and her 1-year-old baby reported missing out of Norwalk

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old and her baby who have been reported missing out of Norwalk.

Police said Camryn Blake was last seen wearing a white shirt and grey sweatpants while pushing her 1-year-old son Kamruan in a black stroller on Ely Avenue.

Blake is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 140 pounds. Police say her hair is braided in a bun, and she is believed to have ties to the New Haven and Boston area.

Anyone with information about Blake and her child's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 203-854-3000. You can also leave an anonymous tip on their website.