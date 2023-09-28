Mother arrested for allegedly leaving 2-year-old in car alone in Ledyard: PD

A mother has been arrested for allegedly leaving her 2-year-old child alone in the car for an extended period of time in Ledyard earlier this month.

According to authorities, the mother, who is from Norwich, is accused of leaving her child in the car while taking her newborn daughter into Gales Ferry Pediatrics for an appointment.

The incident happened on Sept. 13 at about 10 a.m. Police were called to the doctor's office on Route 12 after getting a report that a child inside the car appeared to be unresponsive.

When officers arrived, several nurses were outside of the vehicle banging on the windows. The toddler was strapped into a car seat and was not responding, according to police.

The child's mother couldn't be found, so officers smashed the front windows of the car to gain access. The mother later appeared and unlocked the car. Officers ultimately determined that the 2-year-old was sleeping and was OK.

According to investigators, the mother had left her sleeping toddler in the car for more than 30 minutes while taking her newborn to an appointment.

She was ultimately arrested and faces charges leaving a child unsupervised and risk of injury. The incident is under investigation.