Mother Breaks Silence After Sons Killed Outside of Bloomfield Bar

The mother of two brothers killed outside a Bloomfield bar is breaking her silence after a suspect was named for their killings.

NBC Connecticut exclusively spoke with the victims' mother, Lenda Spencer. Spencer said she is still coming to grips with the deaths of her two sons, Aaron Walker and Franklin Spencer.

Photos: Mother breaks silence after sons are killed outside of Bloomfield Bar

"You took lives that you didn't need to take and they wouldn't have hurt you," said Spencer. "Why did you have to do this to my sons?"

#UPDATE: Bloomfield Police are searching for Russell Smith in connection with the murder of two brothers (Aaron Walker, Franklin Spencer). The shooting happened at a Bloomfield Bar on Saturday morning. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/a15lCrPuvi — Dominique Moody (@dmoodytv) February 24, 2020

Police identified 44-year-old Russell Smith as the primary suspect. According to the police, the brothers were inside Elizabeth's Restaurant and Bar on Saturday morning when they got into an argument with Smith.

The dispute spilled into the parking lot where, according to police, Smith is believed to have fired the fatal shots.

Investigators said Smith is wanted for two counts of murder.

Spencer said the two brothers were loved by their children, family, and community.

"They were our family's protectors," said Spencer. "If you needed something, they were there to give it to you."

Spencer is now calling on Smith to turn himself in.

"You need to turn yourself in," said Spencer. "Hopefully, when you do, you need to call on God."

Tasha Walker is the victims' sister and says the rest of her family are still processing the loss of the two men.

"The family is doing better," said Walker. "It's going to be a long time before we have some type of peace but every day is getting better."

The victim's mother said that she has already forgiven Smith but is still waiting for justice.

"I'm going to let you know that I forgive you," said Spencer "You took my sons but I still forgive you.”

The family said that funeral arrangements are still being processed but are planning to have the victims funerals on Friday, March 6.