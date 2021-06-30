Mother Found Guilty in Liquid-Plumr Child Poisoning Case

A Massachusetts mother was found guilty Wednesday of reckless endangerment in connection with the poisoning of her daughter in 2015.

Julie Gordon, formerly Julie Conley, was convicted by a Hampshire Superior Court judge on a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment of a child. She was sentenced to probation until September 2023.

The 39-year-old Northampton resident's trial was originally scheduled for last year but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Her conviction was the culmination of an investigation that began in 2015 after Gordon's daughter was admitted to Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut with life-threatening abdominal injuries.

Christopher Conley, Julie Gordon's ex-husband, was charged with attempted murder after he admitted injecting Liquid-Plumr into his then 7-year-old daughter's cecostomy tube in an attempt to kill her. He then overdosed her on pain medication.

The girl had a cecostomy tube to treat constipation.

A seven-hour surgery was required to remove over six feet of the daughter's intestines. She then needed another surgery to remove one-third of her bladder, according to prosecutors.

Conley, 38, also of Northampton, was sentenced to 16 to 18 years in prison in February of 2020.

In court Wednesday, prosecutors described how Gordon misrepresented her daughter's medical condition and consented to surgical procedures she knew carried the risk of scarring and impairment of bodily functions. They added that it was clear she was "in the driver's seat" when in came to her daughter's medical care.

“Today’s plea holds the defendant publicly accountable for her disturbing conduct, while providing some measure of closure, healing and justice for the victim,” First Assistant District Attorney Steven E. Gagne said. “This disposition allows the victim and her family to close this particular chapter and move on with their lives.”

Gordon appeared at Wednesday's hearing via Zoom, entering a "nolo contendere" plea in which she admitted the evidence against her was sufficient to convict her but maintained her innocence.

Under the terms of her sentence, she is to have no contact with her daughter, no unsupervised contact with any child under 16 and no employment involving unsupervised contact with children.

The child, now 13, was adopted after the incident. Her adopted older sister read a prepared statement Wednesday in which she described the consequences her sister continues to face, both emotionally and physically, after the years of medical abuse and unnecessary medical procedures. She described her sister as "the strongest person I know."