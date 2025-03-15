Mother, friend of teen killed in crash speak after New Haven PD announce arrests

Juliana Webber-Ortiz is one of 12 people involved in a fatal car crash on Middletown Avenue July 27.

Just after 1 a.m., she and her best friend Madysin Hilker were hit head-on when a car tried to pass others on the wrong side of the road. Another car was also hit.

“We grew up together and we were ready to start our life,” Webber-Ortiz said Friday during a news conference at New Haven Police Headquarters. “I am a survivor of that night. I broke 60% of my body, and they left me and Mady to die.”

Police announced they charged Rafael Serrano and Jahred Stephen in connection with the crash that killed Hilker and Dajsha Knight.

Stephen, 23, is charged with two counts of manslaughter and multiple counts of assault. Serrano has several charges including evading responsibility and interfering with an officer.

Hilker’s mother also spoke following the news of the arrests.

“Our home has been incredibly quiet without Mady. Our hearts ache daily with the absence of her,” Kendra Brown said. “The pain is something no parent should ever have to endure.”

Webber-Ortiz also described the pain of losing her best friend, and the physical pain of recovery. She said her life is forever changed.

She had a broken neck, punctured lung, broken ribs, a traumatic brain injury and now has metal throughout her body.

“At such a young age I have to be put on all these meds and stuff I don’t even want to take, but I have to because of how bad the pain is," Webber-Ortiz said.

She added that she can no longer do things she used to enjoy, like snowboarding and riding rollercoasters.

Police say the crash followed a street racing incident in the area.

“So, we think that the people who were involved in the crash that fled the crash were either observing the street racing or part of it prior to the crash,” Chief Karl Jacobson said.

Jacobson said he testified in support of new legislation that would impose tougher penalties for street racing, including taking cars of those who are charged in connection with illegal street events.

“We’ve made numerous arrests but again it’s a misdemeanor,” Jacobson said. “And what’s the end result? The end result could be losing someone like Mady. We need stiffer penalties, we need to be able to take their cars," so they won’t be able to takeover the street again.

Webber-Ortiz said she hopes this will be a lesson for those speeding and driving dangerously.

“It’s not worth it. You only have one life and sadly my best friend got hers taken. And, you know, I can’t see her again or talk to her, so just hope that people learn,” she said.

Hilker’s mom said the circumstances around her daughter’s death are heartbreaking.

“I remain hopeful that at some point we can get justice for Mady," she said.