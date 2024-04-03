Mother and her 3 kids narrowly escape injury after tree falls on car in Brookfield

A tree fell on top of a car and narrowly missed a mother and her three children during storms Wednesday afternoon.

The Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company said they responded to South Obtuse Road at 4:15 p.m. after getting a report that a tree had fallen on an occupied car in a driveway.

The tree narrowly missed a mother and her three kids, according to firefighters. They were evaluated and all refused treatment and transport. The vehicle was destroyed during the incident.

The family had just gone grocery shopping, so firefighters and police officers helped bring the groceries from the car to their house before they spoiled.

Fire officials said drivers should use caution with the windy weather moving through the state.