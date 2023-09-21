Mother of 10-month-old arrested after baby's death in New Haven

The mother of a 10-month-old boy has been arrested for manslaughter after her baby died ingesting a combination of drugs in her care, according to an arrest warrant obtained by NBC Connecticut.

In the arrest warrant, police said Alexandra Polino is facing charges for her baby's death after the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that a variety of harmful drugs were in the child's system at the time of his death.

The toxicology report revealed that the baby had concerning levels of fentanyl, cocaine and xylazine in their system. The chief medical examiner ruled the boy's death a homicide.

The police department was called to Farren Avenue at about noon on June 28 for an unresponsive baby. Responding officers found a baby boy not breathing. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, according to authorities.

The baby was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later. The arrest warrant reveals that he was "cold to the touch" and had been dead for a significant period of time.

Authorities stated that Polino had used cocaine a day before giving birth, and when she was required to complete a urine test, she would sometimes use her 4-year-old's urine in place of her own, according to the warrant.

In the warrant, officials said Polino admitted to using drugs in the past, but denied using them presently. However, as a part of their investigation, officers located a variety of drugs in her possession, and near the baby on the day of his death.

Polino has a history of using other drugs including opioids such as methadone, heroin and more, she told authorities. In the toxicology report released after the baby's death, officials state that nor fentanyl and 4-ANPP, a precursor chemical used in the production of fentanyl, were also found in the boy's system.

According to the warrant, the person conducting the autopsy noted that "any trace amount of any of these substances could cause death" in a child so young.

Polino was the subject of a few Department of Children and Families investigations over the past few years, but as recently as 20 days before her baby's death, DCF had documented that "there are no concerns that warrant the case to remain open at this time," the warrant states.

DCF has filed a motion to remove the daughter from the home and placed her in a non-family member's home.

In a recent check-up visit, the baby's doctor noted he was a "happy, healthy boy [that was] doing well." Polino already had six warrants out for her arrest, and she's now facing new charges.

Police have arrested Polino on charges including manslaughter and risk of injury. She surrendered a few days after the warrant for her arrest was signed. She posted $250,000 bond after appearing in court Tuesday, and has another court date set for Nov. 8.