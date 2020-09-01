new haven

Mother Shot Crossing the Street With Daughter in New Haven: Police

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A mother carrying groceries while walking with her two-year-old daughter was shot Tuesday morning as they crossed Grand Avenue in New Haven, police said.

The 30-year-old mother had non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the lower back, according to police. The mother was later released from the hospital after receiving treatment. The daughter was not injured in the shooting, police said.

Detectives do not believe the mother or daughter were the intended targets of the gunfire, police said.

Officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday morning and had also received a 911 call of a woman shot in the area, police said.

New Haven Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 203-946-6304 and said callers can remain anonymous.

