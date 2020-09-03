Mother, Son, Accused of Selling Drugs

A mother and son are accused of running a fentanyl distribution operation and have been arrested.

Officials said member s of the East Central Narcotics Task Force searched a residence on Oak Street, Manchester Tuesday and found a fentanyl distribution operation orchestrated by 43-year-old Miosotis Davila-Serrano and her 22-year-old son, Sammuel Jose Colon.

The task force seized around an ounce of fentanyl, 22 grams of crack cocaine, Suboxone, packaging equipment, cutting agents and nearly $7,500.00 in U.S. currency, authorities said.

Sammuel Colon was taken into custody and charged with possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of a suboxone, possession with intent to sell more than an ounce of fentanyl, possession with intent to sell cocaine, operating a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia within 1,500 feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school, possession with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school and interfering with police.

Davila-Serrano was charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of suboxone, possession with intent to sell more than an ounce of fentanyl, possession with Intent to sell cocaine, operating a drug factory, possession of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school and possession with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school.

Both are due in court on Oct. 27.