Mothers Against Violence Organization Recieves $300,000 Federal Grant

HARTFORD- It was a moment of celebration today for a group that has sadly become synonymous with tragedy in the greater Hartford area – Mothers United Against Violence.

The organization received a $300,000 federal grant to expand their work responding to deadly violence on Connecticut’s streets and helping the families left behind after tragedy.

“We’re trying to give hope back to the people. People need hope to know that the law loves you and the law is working for you, that you will get through this dark moment in your life” said Reverend Henry Brown, one of the group’s founders.

MUAV connects with the families of people who have lost their lives, mostly to gun violence.

Deborah Davis is one of the group’s leaders and a mother who was tragically brought into the group’s fold in 2010 after her own son Phillip was shot and killed.

“We go to homes. We go to schools. We go in the court. We’re out there at every vigil,” she said.

Also on hand for today’s announcement was Senator Chris Murphy who praised the mothers for doing grassroots work and connecting in ways legislation can't.

“If you don’t give kids a pathway out of poverty, out of the cycle of violence, changing the gun laws won’t do it. That’s what Mothers does; not just breaking that cycle of violence, but giving kids an option for a different path," Murphy said.

MUAV said a large portion of the funds will be dedicated to community workshops meant to teach people about how to navigate the criminal justice system. They’ll also expand their focus on trauma response and PTSD support for victims’ families.