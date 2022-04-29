Mother's Day

Mother's Day Deals And Events Around Connecticut

With multiple local restaurants, businesses and events to choose from across the state, planning your Mother's Day just got a whole lot easier.

By Caroline LeCour

A bouquet of red roses
Getty Images

Brunches and Dinners

Essex: Mommy & Me Tea at the Essex Steam Train. April 30, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Tickets $44.99 per person age 2 and older. Children under 2 must sit on an adult's lap.

Hartford: Pond House Cafe, Brunch served at Elizabeth Park. Menu offers three types of eggs benedict, breakfast quesadilla, roman omelette and creme brûlée french toast.

Milford: Mother's Day Celebration at the Bridge House restaurant, hosted by Phenomenal Hair Salon. A night of food, drinks and music. May 8, 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Tickets start at $55, tickets won't be sold at the door.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Norwalk: Mothers Day Brunch at Washington Prime. May 8, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. $49.95 per person, kids under 10 are $24.95.

Preston: Spend Mother's Day at Preston Vineyard with live music and lunch boxes to enjoy on-site or to-go. Pre-order your box, starting at $25 (wine not included). Orders must be placed by May 5. Event starts May 8, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Watertown: Mother's Day Brunch at the Grand Oak Villa. May 8, seating available from 10:30 - 11 a.m., 12 - 12:30 p.m. and 1 - 1:30 p.m. $50 per guest, $25 for kids.

Local

diesel costs 28 mins ago

Diesel Prices Hit Historic High in Connecticut

Mystic 50 mins ago

Firefighters Put Out Blaze at Home in Mystic

Events

Bozrah: Mother's Day Farmer's Market. May 7, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Burlington: Mom and Me Bath Bomb Workshop at Tonn's Marketplace. April 30, 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. $35 per kit.

Glastonbury: Blooms and Brews Flower Arranging Workshop at Hops on the Hill. May 7 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Tickets start at $85.

Hartford: Hartford Yard Goats Mother's Day Celebration. Special activities and contests. May 8, 1:00 p.m.

Oxford: Outdoor yoga, cocktails and brunch at the Char and Lemon. Hosted by Lynnette Garcia. May 7, 11:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Ridgefield: Run Like A Mother 5k. May 8 at 8:30 a.m. Starts at The Ridgefield Playhouse and ends at Ballard Park. Both beginner and experienced runners welcome. No race day registration needed.

Shelton: Mama's and Mimosas at Adam's House. View and shop from multiple different artisans, live music and specialty drink offerings. May 7, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. There's a suggested $10 donation.

Wethersfield: Roses and Rose Flower Arranging Workshop at Heirloom Market. May 5, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $95.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Mother's Dayeventsmothers day deals
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us