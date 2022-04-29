Mother's Day Deals And Events Around Connecticut

Brunches and Dinners

Essex: Mommy & Me Tea at the Essex Steam Train. April 30, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Tickets $44.99 per person age 2 and older. Children under 2 must sit on an adult's lap.

Hartford: Pond House Cafe, Brunch served at Elizabeth Park. Menu offers three types of eggs benedict, breakfast quesadilla, roman omelette and creme brûlée french toast.

Milford: Mother's Day Celebration at the Bridge House restaurant, hosted by Phenomenal Hair Salon. A night of food, drinks and music. May 8, 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Tickets start at $55, tickets won't be sold at the door.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Norwalk: Mothers Day Brunch at Washington Prime. May 8, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. $49.95 per person, kids under 10 are $24.95.

Preston: Spend Mother's Day at Preston Vineyard with live music and lunch boxes to enjoy on-site or to-go. Pre-order your box, starting at $25 (wine not included). Orders must be placed by May 5. Event starts May 8, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Watertown: Mother's Day Brunch at the Grand Oak Villa. May 8, seating available from 10:30 - 11 a.m., 12 - 12:30 p.m. and 1 - 1:30 p.m. $50 per guest, $25 for kids.

Events

Bozrah: Mother's Day Farmer's Market. May 7, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Burlington: Mom and Me Bath Bomb Workshop at Tonn's Marketplace. April 30, 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. $35 per kit.

Glastonbury: Blooms and Brews Flower Arranging Workshop at Hops on the Hill. May 7 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Tickets start at $85.

Hartford: Hartford Yard Goats Mother's Day Celebration. Special activities and contests. May 8, 1:00 p.m.

Oxford: Outdoor yoga, cocktails and brunch at the Char and Lemon. Hosted by Lynnette Garcia. May 7, 11:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Ridgefield: Run Like A Mother 5k. May 8 at 8:30 a.m. Starts at The Ridgefield Playhouse and ends at Ballard Park. Both beginner and experienced runners welcome. No race day registration needed.

Shelton: Mama's and Mimosas at Adam's House. View and shop from multiple different artisans, live music and specialty drink offerings. May 7, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. There's a suggested $10 donation.

Wethersfield: Roses and Rose Flower Arranging Workshop at Heirloom Market. May 5, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $95.