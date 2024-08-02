Mothers United Against Violence receives funding to continue mental health outreach

"Our family remains traumatized today," said Henrietta Beckman.

Henrietta Beckman's son was killed in 2002. She says healing is an ongoing process - and loved ones of gun violence victims never forget the person who was lost.

"A lot of people who are in our community are still suffering - and sometimes suffer in silence," said Beckman.

Connecticut's Congressional delegation secured half a million dollars in federal funding to continue and enhance programming for the Hartford organization Mothers United Against Violence, focused on mental health.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The organization helps families impacted by gun violence every step of the way - providing support right when the incident happens, staying in contact well after a vigil or funeral.

"We've all been traumatized violence, and it's ongoing. But this will certainly provide some resources to help us with our entire community outreach to provide folks with support is key," said Deborah Davis of Mothers United Against Violence.

Since 2002, Davis says there have been over 1,000 homicides from gun violence in Hartford.

Just because the city is seeing a positive trend right now with 11 homicides in 2024 compared to 21 this time in 2023, advocates across the anti-violence spectrum say there's more work to do.

"There's a lot that young people and people in urban settings have going against them. And this is just one way that we can help support them," said Kevin Borrup of Connecticut Children's Injury Prevention Center.

Kevin Borrup with the Connecticut Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Center says they and the Department of Health are going to distribute ten grants of 200 thousand dollars to organizations that curb violence in their communities.

"We, of course, are involved when children are shot, and it's not enough to treat the injuries and send people back out to their homes and community without doing more," said Borrup.

The deadline to apply for these grants is today.