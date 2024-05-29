Motion fails to expand outdoor dining to parking lot in Wallingford shopping plaza

Debbie Pacileo co-owns Gaetano's Tavern on Main, which for a while, came with a fun and lively outdoor dining experience.

"It worked out so well. It brought the community all together and made a beautiful atmosphere for Wallingford," said Pacileo.

For many years, Pacileo and neighboring restaurants in Simpson Court on N. Main Street were able to expand into the parking lot, thanks to an executive order issued during the pandemic.

Eight to 10 parking spaces turned into extra dining space – a spot for live music and dancing as well.

"It was the most awesome occurrence for us, ever, for downtown Wallingford," said Bobbie Borne.

Bobbie Borne has lived in Wallingford for the last 50 years. She says this part of town brought people together and lifted people's spirits during a very difficult time.

"People danced. The weather was beautiful, and even if you weren't a part of it, you know, just driving down the street and seeing what was happening made you feel good," said Borne.

Pacileo has been feeding customers for more than 20 years in Wallingford and says expanding her restaurant into the parking lot made a positive impact on her town.

"I never saw Wallingford as alive as it was in the last three years," said Pacileo.

She and her customers say they want this to continue, but not all business owners in the plaza are on board.

"There is parking in the back, yes there is. But those 10 spaces that you have just monopolized, now those cars have to park in the back, employees have to park in the back, the overflow of clientele has to park in the back, and then it gets overloaded," said Linda Belli, owner of Body and Soul Day Spa.

Belli says she was in favor of the expansion during pandemic as it gave restaurants a boost. At the time, those restaurants also didn't have to pay to use the parking spaces.

But Town Council member Tom Laffin says that should start happening if restaurant owners want to expand.

"I'm just looking for a little compensation. There are for profit services and endeavors on public property, and I think there should be some kind of lease agreement legal and official," said Laffin.

Wallingford Town Council took a vote Tuesday night, and the motion failed.

"My concern is that it's town-owned land. It's public parking, and it's an opportunity that we are not giving to other restaurants and businesses in the area," said Laffin.

Laffin says a motion needs five votes in order to move forward. It only received four on Tuesday, limiting outdoor dining in Simpson Court to the sidewalk for now.

"I was still really disappointed with the outcome. I was kind of shocked last night when it happened," said Pacileo.

"Hopefully, there will be some sort of opportunity and willingness on behalf of the business owners to modify and compromise so we can enter into more of a partnership and make it happen," said Laffin.