Motion Filed to End 32 Years of Federal Court Oversight of CT Dept. of Children and Families

The state and plaintiffs in a lawsuit that led to federal court oversight of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families for the last 32 years have filed a motion to end the federal oversight, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday that the Office of the Attorney General and the plaintiffs in the Juan F. Consent Decree have filed a joint motion. You can read it here.

A lawsuit filed in 1989, challenged the management of the department and its “policies, practices, operations, funding, and protocols concerning abused and neglected children in its custody and those who might come into its custody,” according to the Office of Legislative Research.

Two years later, an agreement was reached and a consent decree set staffing ratios for the department and authorized the court to appoint a monitor to review the department’s operations and ensure that it complied with the requirements set in the decree, according to a report from the Office of Legislative Research.

“Over the past 32 years, the Connecticut Department of Children and Families has made organizational and operational changes that have dramatically improved the way the agency provides services to children and families in Connecticut,” the motion says, arguing that the agency is “now well-positioned to move forward without judicial oversight.”

The governor’s office said the latest status report from the federal court monitor confirmed the department has met and consistently sustained all outcome measures set forth by the court.

“Today’s motion seeks to end three decades of court oversight following documented, significant improvement at DCF,” Attorney General William Tong said. “I thank (DCF) Commissioner (Vannessa) Dorantes and the dedicated staff at DCF for their professionalism and leadership in committing to sustained reforms necessary to ensure the protection of Connecticut’s most vulnerable children.”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Dorantes said the department will “await further direction from the court as to the outcome of this motion.” The federal court date to hear the motion has not yet been set