Motor Scooter Driver Killed After Colliding With Pickup Truck in Newington: PD

The driver of a motor scooter has died after police said he or she collided with a pickup truck in Newington on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a crash on Willard Avenue at the intersection of Louis Street around 4 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to police, first responders and good Samaritans attempted life-saving measures to the driver of the motor scooter.

He or she was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead, authorities said. The motor scooter driver's identity has not been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Chapdelaine at (860) 666-8445.