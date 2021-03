A motor vehicle fire is causing delays on Interstate 691 in Southington, according to state police.

The area of exit 4 on I-691 eastbound is closed at this time.

Troopers and fire personnel are at the scene investigating.

Officials are advising drivers to expect delays if traveling in or around the area.

#CTtraffic Interstate 691 Eastbound, in the area of Exit 4 is closed. Troopers and Fire Department personnel are on scene investigating a motor vehicle fire. Expect delays if traveling in or around the area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 20, 2021

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.