Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday night in Pomfret.

It happened around 6:30 on Route 169 near Fox Hill Road and involved a car and a motorcycle.

State Police say one person was flown to a nearby hospital, while two others were transported by ambulance.

The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Further details surrounding the crash weren't immediately available.