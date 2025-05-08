Motorcycle, ATVs stolen from Portland family who lost house in fire

A Portland family who lost just about everything in a devastating fire last month is now facing another hardship.

The Levesque family had several items stolen from their property on Meshomasic Trail on Tuesday, according to police.

The thieves stole a three-wheeled ATV, a dirt bike, a quad, and a motorcycle police said.

A fire ripped through the Levesque's home on April 21, destroying it. They also lost two dogs in the fire.

The community raised more than $30,000 in the days after the fire to help the family try and rebuild.

Now they are out thousands of dollars after the thefts on Tuesday.

According to police, the items stolen were a 1986 white three-wheeled ATV with a blue seat, a 1987 yellow Suzuki LT500 Quadzilla with a blue seat, a 2009 red Suzuki LTC 400 special edition Quad with a black seat, a 2005 BMW R1200GS motorcycle, colored blue and black, and a green Ryobi power washer.

Investigators believe a small car was used as a lookout vehicle and box truck was used to take the vehicles away.

Police are asking anyone with information or anyone who may have security camera footage to give them a call.