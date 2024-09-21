Hartford

Injuries reported in motorcycle crash on I-84 East in Hartford

CTRoads

Injuries were reported in a motorcycle crash that closed part of Interstate 84 East in Hartford on Saturday.

Multiple lanes of the highway were closed between exits 52 and 53.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

At one point , CTRoads said there was more than 3.5 miles of congestion in the area between exits 44 and 53.

The highway has since fully reopened.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Injuries were reported. The extent of those injuries are unclear at this time, however, state police said they were reportedly conscious and alert.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us