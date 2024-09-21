Injuries reported in motorcycle crash on I-84 East in Hartford

Injuries were reported in a motorcycle crash that closed part of Interstate 84 East in Hartford on Saturday.

Multiple lanes of the highway were closed between exits 52 and 53.

At one point , CTRoads said there was more than 3.5 miles of congestion in the area between exits 44 and 53.

The highway has since fully reopened.

Injuries were reported. The extent of those injuries are unclear at this time, however, state police said they were reportedly conscious and alert.