I-91 South in Windsor reopens after motorcycle crash causes miles of delays

Interstate 91 South in Windsor has reopened after a motorcycle crash caused miles of delays on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened between exits 40 and 38A shortly before 8 a.m.

The three left lanes of the highway were closed in the area. At one point, there was about three miles of delays between exits 42 and 38A.

The highway has since fully reopened.

Connecticut State Police said minor injuries were reported.

