Drivers traveling along I-84 this evening should anticipate delays.

According to the state Department of Transformation, a motorcycle crash has shut down part of I-84 East in West Hartford.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. near Exit 33. Authorities haven't said if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the accident or when that portion of I-84 is expected to reopen.