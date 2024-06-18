Preston

Serious injuries reported in motorcycle crash on Route 2 in Preston

connecticut state police generic
NBC Connecticut

Route 2 in Preston is closed after a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning and state police said serious injuries have been reported.

The road is closed between Route 2A and Maynard Hill Road.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The crash was reported right after 6 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Preston
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us