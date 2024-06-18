Serious injuries reported in motorcycle crash on Route 2 in Preston

Route 2 in Preston is closed after a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning and state police said serious injuries have been reported.
The road is closed between Route 2A and Maynard Hill Road.
The crash was reported right after 6 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.
No additional information was immediately available.
