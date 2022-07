A motorcycle crash has closed Route 8 north in Shelton on Sunday.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the highway is closed between exits 11 and 12. Congestion is building in the area between exits 9 and 12.

A vehicle and a motorcycle are involved in the crash, according to CT Travel Smart.

Authorities have not released details on any possible injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There's no word on when the highway will reopen.