Berlin

Motorcycle crash closes Route 9 North in Berlin

CTDOT

A crash has shut down Route 9 North in Berlin.

The crash involving a motorcycle happened between Exits 32 and 34, according to state police.

Serious injuries have been reported and LifeStar has responded to the scene to airlift the victim to the hospital, state police said.

State police say they don't know how long the highway will be closed and are asking drivers to find alternate routes.

